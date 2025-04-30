Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 590,389 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 219,942 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $105,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Perbak Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,176 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 596,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,985,000 after acquiring an additional 42,088 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,693,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. Baird R W downgraded Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 price target (down from $274.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.54.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS opened at $172.16 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.99 and a 1 year high of $243.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.74.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.48. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In related news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $179,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,230.56. The trade was a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.