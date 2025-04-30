Northern Trust Corp Buys 935,770 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,642,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 935,770 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.86% of AvalonBay Communities worth $581,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $5,299,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,872,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,801,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.3 %

AVB stock opened at $207.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.43. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.40 and a 52 week high of $239.29.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $239.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AvalonBay Communities

About AvalonBay Communities

(Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.