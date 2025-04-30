The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 255,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,799 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $57,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MSGS. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie upped their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $193.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.67 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.24. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $237.99.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.68 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 31,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.92, for a total value of $6,044,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,022.24. This trade represents a 86.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

