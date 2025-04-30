Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,489,433 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,375 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $470,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 5.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,932,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Quanta Services by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PWR opened at $292.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.21. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.08 and a 12-month high of $365.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $407.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Quanta Services from $398.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Quanta Services from $418.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PWR

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.