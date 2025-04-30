Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,686,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 897,916 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.32% of Prudential Financial worth $555,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 16,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.85.

Insider Activity

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 87,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,989.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,989.84. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $635,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,869,090.56. This represents a 18.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $104.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.92. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.38 and a 52 week high of $130.55. The stock has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 72.29%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

