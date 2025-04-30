Northern Trust Corp Has $459.64 Million Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,757,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,016,017 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.49% of Edison International worth $459,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 285.3% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on EIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Edison International Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE EIX opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. Edison International has a one year low of $49.06 and a one year high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.38 and its 200-day moving average is $67.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 100.30%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

