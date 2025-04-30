The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,575 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $62,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 93 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,181,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 2,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $548.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $546.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $596.20. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.