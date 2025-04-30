Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,505,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165,845 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.10% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $481,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,132,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,117,845,000 after buying an additional 6,537,494 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,210,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,458,601,000 after buying an additional 1,678,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,647,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,007,520,000 after buying an additional 126,194 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,775,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $723,664,000 after buying an additional 696,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $610,895,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 6,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $428,459.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,106,859.33. This represents a 9.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $663,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,450.86. The trade was a 16.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,853 shares of company stock valued at $5,163,062. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $76.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $95.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

