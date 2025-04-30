The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $64.90 Million Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,535,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 243,357 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $64,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FITB. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Baird R W upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.24.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB stock opened at $36.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.30. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $49.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.98%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $761,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 244,487 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,994.62. This trade represents a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $945,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,778.80. This trade represents a 14.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.