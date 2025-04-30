BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at about $588,000. Covalis Capital LLP grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 481,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BorgWarner by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,284,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,720,000 after acquiring an additional 753,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,315,000 after acquiring an additional 255,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cowen lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.19.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. Analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 8,300 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $249,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 242,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,284,667.99. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $690,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,976.90. This represents a 38.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,701. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

