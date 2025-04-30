MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,999,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,312,000 after buying an additional 2,105,019 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,804,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,631,000 after buying an additional 1,268,401 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,888,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,835,000 after acquiring an additional 872,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 203.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 433,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,288,000 after acquiring an additional 290,352 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CCEP opened at $88.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.73. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $91.29.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

