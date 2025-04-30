OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,948 Shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,948 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Get iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS IYZ opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.05. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $352.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.