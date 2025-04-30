Financial Stocks To Watch Today – April 27th

UnitedHealth Group, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, and ServiceNow are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $6.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $418.20. 9,255,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,482,211. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $412.02 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The company has a market cap of $380.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $503.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $534.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $31.65. 108,625,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,633,731. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $61.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $7.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $946.08. 2,886,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,540. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The company has a market cap of $195.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $838.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $967.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

See Also