Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 70.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex stock opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. Vertex, Inc. has a one year low of $28.04 and a one year high of $60.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.28, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Vertex had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $178.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VERX. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Vertex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Vertex from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vertex from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.73.

In other news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 43,228 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $1,555,343.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749.36. The trade was a 99.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

