Stifel Financial Corp Raises Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 418,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,814,000 after purchasing an additional 19,591 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 220,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $558,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $56.92 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $48.99 and a 52 week high of $57.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.49. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

