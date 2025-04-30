Stifel Financial Corp Buys 1,327 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.63% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 356.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCB opened at $73.09 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $82.52. The company has a market capitalization of $873.43 million, a P/E ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.63.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

