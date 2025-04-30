Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $5,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shares of FOUR opened at $89.93 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.10 and a 1-year high of $127.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 6.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $229,250.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 264,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,287,295.20. This trade represents a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,094,317.56. This represents a 5.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,695 shares of company stock worth $1,097,380 in the last ninety days. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FOUR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.30.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

