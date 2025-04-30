Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 339 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $6,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 127.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,202,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,206,000 after buying an additional 674,168 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,896,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,237,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,556,000 after purchasing an additional 442,603 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,978,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 692.7% during the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 108,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 94,959 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHI stock opened at $59.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.35. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $65.18. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

