Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 339 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2025

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHIFree Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $6,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 127.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,202,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,206,000 after buying an additional 674,168 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,896,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,237,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,556,000 after purchasing an additional 442,603 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,978,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 692.7% during the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 108,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 94,959 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHI stock opened at $59.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.35. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $65.18. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.