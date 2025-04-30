Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $6,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SKYY. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 33,478 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $104.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $131.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.00.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

