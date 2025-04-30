Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,338 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,968 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RF. LBP AM SA grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 730,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,184,000 after purchasing an additional 437,691 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,965,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,247,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Regions Financial by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 263,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 99,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,479,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,806,000 after purchasing an additional 250,729 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.53.

Regions Financial Price Performance

NYSE:RF opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 48.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $48,714.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,353.48. The trade was a 15.15 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

