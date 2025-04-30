Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $6,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAD. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1,420.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LAD. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $397.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.20.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of LAD opened at $292.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.61. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.04 and a 1-year high of $405.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $7.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by ($0.11). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In other news, insider Gary M. Glandon sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.86, for a total transaction of $126,054.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,786.90. The trade was a 16.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.84, for a total transaction of $72,128.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,219.48. This trade represents a 16.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,246 shares of company stock valued at $433,724 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

