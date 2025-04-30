Stifel Financial Corp Has $6.52 Million Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,539 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its stake in Teck Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 265,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 870,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,301,000 after purchasing an additional 518,377 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,815,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,418,000 after buying an additional 14,737 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,705,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,550,000 after acquiring an additional 474,900 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TECK has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

Teck Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TECK opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.92. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.06 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average of $41.99.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.0901 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 58.62%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

