State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Decreases Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury trimmed its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at $45,804,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,544,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,822,000 after purchasing an additional 163,804 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,169,000 after purchasing an additional 122,173 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 167,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 107,389 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 80.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 225,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after buying an additional 100,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TNL. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 6,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $296,524.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,759 shares in the company, valued at $129,121.20. The trade was a 69.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.66 per share, with a total value of $93,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 408,706 shares in the company, valued at $19,070,221.96. This represents a 0.49 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TNL opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $58.95.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.75%. The firm had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

