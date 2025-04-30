Stifel Financial Corp Sells 601 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMAT shares. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $92.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.50 and a 200-day moving average of $93.45. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.44 and a 12 month high of $109.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.99 million. On average, research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,009 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $164,979.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,915.68. The trade was a 26.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

