State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Buys 9,558 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,872 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,558 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CATY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 74,394 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CATY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $42.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $34.42 and a one year high of $55.29.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $187.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.17 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.34%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Articles

