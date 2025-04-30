OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $73,000 Holdings in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,050 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProQR Therapeutics were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,076,000. 32.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

PRQR stock opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. ProQR Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $171.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

