OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,833 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMQQ. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,454,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,437,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after buying an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 71,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,783,000.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.22. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $41.67. The company has a market capitalization of $351.44 million, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.66.

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

