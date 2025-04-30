OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 378 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 227 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, Director Ashish Bhutani purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,413,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,163.65. This represents a 77.49 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 78,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.02, for a total value of $14,998,848.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,523,000. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,113 shares of company stock worth $54,409,915 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $152.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.92. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $110.63 and a 12 month high of $200.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 75.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 11.35%. Equities analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 183.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ares Management from $187.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Ares Management from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

