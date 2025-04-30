Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $1,536,167,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Centene by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,555,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,358 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 693.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,705,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,935 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,786,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,040,000 after buying an additional 1,214,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,080,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,056,000 after buying an additional 928,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $59.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a one year low of $55.03 and a one year high of $80.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $46.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Centene from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.77.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

