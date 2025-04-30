OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Takes $203,000 Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NRG. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 78,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 24,062 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 50,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,340,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG opened at $109.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $117.26. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.54 and its 200-day moving average is $97.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

Several analysts recently commented on NRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

