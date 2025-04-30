Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,729,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 920,428 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $429,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI stock opened at $103.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.20 and a 1-year high of $120.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.22. The company has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -69.71%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCI. Bank of America began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.47.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

