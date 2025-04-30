Northern Trust Corp Buys 272,997 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,851,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,997 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $447,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $114.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.69.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP stock opened at $108.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.70 and a 12-month high of $110.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.43%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

