Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,958,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,796 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $399,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,912,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,952,123,000 after purchasing an additional 569,699 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,093,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,807 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,247,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,718,000 after purchasing an additional 890,819 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $452,627,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,877,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,774,000 after purchasing an additional 653,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $226,717.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,599.36. This trade represents a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Microchip Technology stock opened at $45.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.79 and its 200-day moving average is $57.99. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 325.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MCHP

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.