Northern Trust Corp Buys 82,492 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,153,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,492 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.52% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $385,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 237.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $315.19 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $273.60 and a 52 week high of $350.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $314.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.