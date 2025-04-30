Northern Trust Corp Buys 1,577,317 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,212,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,577,317 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $422,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,335,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,903,000 after buying an additional 3,064,673 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Exelon by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,618,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483,873 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,314,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,080,000 after purchasing an additional 368,505 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,306,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524,103 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,718,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exelon

In other news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,134.47. This trade represents a 39.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $48.11.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim set a $47.00 target price on Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

