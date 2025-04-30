Northern Trust Corp Has $381.05 Million Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,216,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,128 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.21% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $381,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $484,210,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,644,000 after buying an additional 1,266,484 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,788,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,483,000 after buying an additional 1,217,714 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 6,676.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 988,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,616,000 after acquiring an additional 973,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 33,979.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 458,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,580,000 after acquiring an additional 457,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $357.00 to $373.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.55.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total transaction of $1,136,245.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,417 shares in the company, valued at $24,986,996.09. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $302.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.69. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $248.09 and a 12 month high of $344.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($0.14). Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -736.00%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

