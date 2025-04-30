Northern Trust Corp Raises Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,207,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,347,705 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $365,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTR. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Ventas by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Ventas by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Stock Performance

NYSE:VTR opened at $69.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $71.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.87.

Ventas Increases Dividend

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.83. Ventas had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 1,010.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $243,558.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,373. This represents a 25.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 44,551 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $3,165,794.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,413,086.70. This trade represents a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,778 shares of company stock worth $20,934,891 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VTR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ventas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VTR

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.