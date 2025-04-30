Northern Trust Corp Purchases 296,714 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,026,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296,714 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.89% of Vistra worth $417,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 616.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total transaction of $2,997,449.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,341,513.97. This represents a 32.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John William Pitesa acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,442.25. This trade represents a 76.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Vistra from $174.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.17.

Vistra Stock Performance

VST stock opened at $129.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.40 and a 200-day moving average of $140.81. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $199.84.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.2235 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 12.62%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

