Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,207,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 390,708 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.21% of Consolidated Edison worth $375,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $94.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE ED opened at $112.19 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $87.28 and a one year high of $114.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.27.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.89%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.