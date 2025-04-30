State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Sells 435 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lessened its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in AGCO by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AGCO by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,984,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,951,000 after buying an additional 258,054 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in AGCO by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,118,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,547,000 after purchasing an additional 148,896 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $85.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.05. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $73.79 and a twelve month high of $119.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. AGCO’s payout ratio is -20.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Baird R W downgraded shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on AGCO from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AGCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

AGCO Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

