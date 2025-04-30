State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Sells 2,086 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lessened its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 487.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 638.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Option Care Health news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,926.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,835.24. The trade was a 40.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Option Care Health Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of OPCH opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.73.

OPCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Option Care Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

