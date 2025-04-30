Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Department of Treasury

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury reduced its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,180,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,202,116,000 after buying an additional 143,716 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,864,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,945,000 after purchasing an additional 37,768 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,298,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,897,000 after purchasing an additional 204,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PNW opened at $95.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $72.78 and a 1 year high of $96.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.42.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.25. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 68.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

