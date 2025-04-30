State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Has $1.61 Million Stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury decreased its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 212.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in Kemper by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 93,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 32,523 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kemper by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 29,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 34,966.7% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 157,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after buying an additional 157,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Stock Up 1.2 %

Kemper stock opened at $59.71 on Wednesday. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.57 and a fifty-two week high of $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.38.

Kemper Increases Dividend

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.40. Kemper had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kemper from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kemper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

