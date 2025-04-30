State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury reduced its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Macy’s by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 495.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Macy’s news, EVP Tracy M. Preston sold 2,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $35,250.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,723 shares in the company, valued at $59,887.64. This represents a 37.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 20,868 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $264,606.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,373.92. The trade was a 6.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,751 shares of company stock worth $537,790. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on M shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. New Street Research set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 target price on Macy’s in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Macy’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.18.

Macy’s Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.73. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1824 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

