Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Department of Treasury

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury reduced its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,719 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 26.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,174,000 after buying an additional 31,937 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Franklin Electric by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,093,000 after buying an additional 10,580 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $99,117.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,281.14. This trade represents a 11.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Stock Down 4.4 %

FELE stock opened at $84.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.87 and a 12 month high of $111.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $455.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 27.53%.

About Franklin Electric

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.