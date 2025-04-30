State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Sells 1,140 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury cut its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth about $46,789,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,502,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,135,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $328,598,000 after purchasing an additional 183,887 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 415.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,620,000 after purchasing an additional 160,390 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 541,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,338,000 after purchasing an additional 154,703 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVAV. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AeroVironment from $220.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

AeroVironment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $153.24 on Wednesday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.25 and a 12 month high of $236.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.17 and a 200 day moving average of $166.84.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 29,366 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total transaction of $3,764,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,765,306.80. This trade represents a 20.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

