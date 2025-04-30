Top Blue Chip Stocks To Research – April 27th

Karman, RF Industries, and NetSol Technologies are the three Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

NYSE:KRMN traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.79. 434,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,272. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.45. Karman has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $38.58.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

NASDAQ RFIL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 49,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,986. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $41.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.26.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

NetSol Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.46. 5,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,734. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $28.71 million, a P/E ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 0.89. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $3.34.

