State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Purchases 1,392 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury owned approximately 0.05% of ESCO Technologies worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 747.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 627.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 378.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $157.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.32 and a 1 year high of $171.28. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.00.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.34. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 7.51%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

