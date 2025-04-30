Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Department of Treasury

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury cut its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Bank OZK by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $409.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 28.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens reduced their price target on Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OZK

Bank OZK Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.