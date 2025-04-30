California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,061 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Fair Isaac worth $72,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $442,369,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5,217.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 147,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,728,000 after purchasing an additional 144,266 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,610,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 376.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 161,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,790,000 after buying an additional 127,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $199,441,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,276.25.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total transaction of $7,069,707.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,801,401.22. This trade represents a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,058 shares of company stock valued at $23,119,030. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,950.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,840.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1,978.31. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $1,131.03 and a one year high of $2,402.52. The stock has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.45 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

